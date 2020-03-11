One-quarter of teenagers don’t get the required amount of sleep, Dave Stathers told fellow Okanagan Skaha trustees, Monday.
Stathers attended a seminar and when reporting back to the board said parents should begin organizing their child’s bedtime two hours in advance of when they retire for the night. Digital screen time and rigorous exercise also needs to be avoided close to bedtime, Stathers said.
When asked if the board would consider a later start time in the morning to accommodate the biological clocks of teenagers, there was little enthusiasm.
“Getting my daughter out of bed when she was a teenager was an absolute hell,” vice-chair Shelley Clarke acknowledged.
“A district in the northern United States went with different schedules for busing in order for teenagers to get more sleep and it caused chaos. They had to pull back.”
Assistant superintendent Todd Manuel previously taught in alternative schools which began school at 10 a.m. in order to accommodate the sleep needs of students. He said it did help with their study habits and attention spans.
However, “There are too many mitigating factors in a large school district around busing and the hours of instruction required to make this work,” Manuel said.