Three vacant lots in downtown Summerland are set for a deep clean after council members approved a minor variance to allow in part for a new commercial laundromat.
A representative for proponents Rick and Lori Leitner told council Monday the couple are relatively new to the area and wanted to invest in the community by bringing back the staple service, which was lost in 2017.
The three-storey mixed-use building proposed for 13212 Henry Ave. will feature six residential units on its second and third floors, and several commercial spaces on ground level next to the self-serve laundromat.
The front façade is designed to resemble an old washboard, which “is suggestively thematic of the anchor tenant, but is adaptable to other future uses should the building cease to house a laundromat operation,” according to a staff report.
Council approved a parking variance to permit five “small car” stalls out of the six on site. As it’s written, the district’s bylaw mandates only 25% of a development’s parking may be for small vehicles.
The representative explained the reason for the parking variance is because the building was pushed back approximately two metres from the sidewalk to allow for outside patio seating.
It comes with a price, however, with the developers paying $12,000 to cut down on parking, which will be directed to the District of Summerland’s parking reserve fund.
