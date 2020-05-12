A three-way partnership between local groups has helped grant over $70,000 to projects and programs aimed directly at COVID-19.
“Since launching the Community Response Fund partnership in March, we have received a tremendous number of applications for the fund from organizations working with groups who are directly affected by COVID-19 and are doing front-line work in the terms of food security, housing, mental health and well-being, and safety,” Aaron McRann, executive director of the Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen, said in a press release Tuesday.
“We also received applications from organizations who are facing financial strain from having to shut their doors, a decline in donations, and lost fundraising opportunities to support operation.”
The other partners are United Way Southern Interior BC and Valley First.
After launching a combined application on the CFSOS website, the group expedited the grant review process and came to an agreement on the most pressing charities and causes to fund in phase one of the Community Response Fund.
“There is strength in numbers and this is a perfect example of that,” said Valley First president Paulo Araujo.
Groups that received a share of the $70,000 include: Canadian Mental Health Association; Desert Sun Counselling; Ooknakane Friendship Centre; Penticton Soupateria; Pathway's Addiction Resource Centre; Princeton Foodbank; Princeton Family Services; St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank; School District 67 family food hampers; South Okanagan Immigrant Society; and Starfish Backpack Program.