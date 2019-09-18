B.C.’s top court has unanimously upheld a sentence delivered by a Penticton judge that the offender claimed was unduly harsh.
Brian William Cooper, 30, pleaded guilty in February in provincial court to flight from police and driving while disqualified, and was sentenced to 18 months in jail, to be followed by one year of probation and a five-year driving prohibition.
Court heard at the time that Cooper had a passenger on a motorcycle with him when he fled from police on Marron Valley Road in October 2018.
Cooper argued the sentence that resulted from the chase should have been more lenient because Judge Greg Koturbash unfairly emphasized the principles of denunciation and deterrence, and failed to properly consider Cooper’s difficult personal background and the role rehabilitation could play in protecting the public from Cooper.
Both suggestions were swatted aside by the B.C. Court of Appeal, which rendered its decision Sept. 4 and published it online this week.
“In short, although (Judge Koturbash) recognized the importance of rehabilitation, he also took into account the risk Mr. Cooper posed to the public, his demonstrated inability to comply with court orders, and his failure to take advantage of the opportunities he had in the past to attend drug treatment,” Justice Laurie Ann Fenlon wrote on behalf of the three-person appeal panel.
“Determining a fit sentence is a complex exercise involving consideration of a number of factors. The decision of a sentencing judge is afforded considerable deference. An appellate court may intervene only if the sentence is demonstrably unfit, or there is an error of principle which impacted the sentence imposed,” Fenlon continued.
“I see no error in the judge’s application of the principles and objectives of sentencing in this case.”
Fenlon’s decision noted Cooper was convicted in 2006 of criminal negligence causing death, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and flight from police. Six years later, he was convicted of dangerous driving, driving while prohibited and flight from police. He then accumulated three more convictions for driving while prohibited in 2016 and 2017.
Koturbash during his reasons for sentence noted the risk to public safety caused by police pursuits.
"There's a strong need to deter this type of activity – not only deter Mr. Cooper from this type of activity given his history, but also deter others from engaging in this type of activity,” said Koturbash.
Court records show Cooper is back behind bars facing eight new charges, including robbery, pointing a firearm and driving while prohibited, which were sworn in June.
Koturbash also made headlines in August when he rejected as too lenient a joint submission from Crown and defence in an unrelated case.
In that matter, which involved a pair of police chases, Koturbash imposed a penalty of 28 months’ jail, well above the 17 months suggested by Crown and defence.
