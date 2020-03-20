A Vernon woman has posted on social media that she probably has the novel coronavirus.
“After calling my doctor, she believes it’s likely I have coronavirus,” Fiona Forshaw wrote on Facebook.
“It started with a terrible headache four days ago and then two days ago a sore throat, feeling of my lungs being irritated and getting out of breath easily. I’m tired and falling asleep a lot. My body is so sore. I thought I had strep.
“They do not have a test for me unless my symptoms get worse, so please do not pay so much attention to the numbers.
“This is serious enough that I have my doctor’s personal cellphone number.
“We will not be leaving our house even for walks. If you have seen me at all in the last two weeks, I suggest you self-isolate also. My doctor said full quarantine.”
Meanwhile, a Kelowna couple report they are having trouble getting off a cruise ship that has no cases of COVID-19 so far.
Al Janusas emailed The Daily Courier Thursday, saying there are 244 Canadians among 842 passengers on the Holland America cruise ship M/S Maasdam.
“In Rarotonga, Cook Islands, on March 12 we were told by Holland America that we were going to go directly to Hilo, Hawaii, instead of Papeete (Tahiti). In Rarotonga, only those who had confirmed flights were allowed to debark there to fly home.
“It appeared that the only flights departing from there were routed through Auckland, which was 3,000 km in the opposite direction required by Canadians. Understandably, it was nearly impossible to reach anyone in the travel industry by phone or by internet.”