FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. —Joseph Enverga kept hoping the flooding would slow down or even stop as his apartment lights flickered on and off.
The 35-year old was prepared for an evacuation of downtown Fort McMurray, Alta., on Sunday afternoon. By dawn on Monday, he looked out his window and saw the reflection of his building in the parking lot that was covered in water.
He decided it was time to go.
“In my vehicle, I had my clothes ready, I had my documents ready,” he says. “On top of that, I had my slack line ready, I had my bag of my favourite board games ready.
“I was telling myself: this is going to be the best evacuation ever.”
Like many Fort McMurray residents, Enverga is no stranger to evacuation orders. He was forced out of his home during a raging wildfire in May 2016 that led to the evacuation of the entire city and destroyed 2,400 homes and buildings.
On Tuesday, municipal and provincial officials were keeping a close eye on river levels after a 25-kilometre ice jam caused major flooding and forced nearly 13,000 people from their homes in the downtown.
Colleen Walford, a river forecaster with Alberta Environment, said a monitoring flight just before noon Tuesday determined that the ice jam had shortened by about one kilometre and was melting.
“We have nice sunny conditions up in Fort McMurray today. We hope that continues tomorrow and it will continue to deteriorate the ice jam.”
But officials with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo said it remains a critical situation.
“We are not in the home stretch yet,” Scott Davis, director of emergency management, told reporters.
Data shows the Clearwater River was still rising and the Athabasca River had only dropped by about four centimetres.
Mayor Don Scott said it has caused the worst flooding in the region in recent memory.
“This is a one-in-100-year flood,” the mayor said.
“This is something that we haven’t seen in this generation.
“And it’s actually happening during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is a dual combination of issues.”
A second state of local emergency is in effect on top of one declared last month because of the pandemic.
Officials said evacuees are being put up in hotels and work camps where they can have their own space.
“We’ve gone to individual accommodations,” said Shane Schreiber, director of the Alberta Emergency Management Agency.
More than 6,000 people have registered at two evacuation centres and the municipality said that number is expected to grow.
Officials also said crews had to rescue more than 220 residents.
Enverga, who didn’t get an evacuation order, said he ended up getting a ride with a rescue boat after he realized his van wasn't going to make it through the water.
“I was sad that I couldn’t take my van,” he said.