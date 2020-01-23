If you’ve ever dreamed of performing on stage, here’s your chance: Season 8 of Fresh BC Talent is calling for additions to year’s lineup of local performers.
Registration has opened for solo, duets, teen bands, dance groups and all other forms of entertainment by contestants ages nine to 18.
Round one of competition begins in February, and those who pass finals will be given the chance to perform on the main stage at this year’s Penticton Peach Festival.
For more information and to register, visit www.cmeliveproductions.com.
