NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was the winner of Monday night’s TV debate, say local party officials.
In a press release Tuesday, organizers in the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding highlighted comments from a pair of pundits declaring Singh the victor in what was at times a testy, unintelligible debate.
The local team says it believes it’s in a two-horse race with the Conservatives, but the only choice for voters concerned about affordability and environment is the NDP.
“We can’t go back to the Conservative era of cuts to the services we rely on and we need to hold the Liberals to account,” Richard Cannings, the NDP incumbent for SOWK, said in the release.
“If votes for science and action on climate change are dispersed, we will end up electing those with their head in the sand on this issue.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.