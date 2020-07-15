Penticton is set to star as itself in an upcoming movie production led by a father-and-son team with deep ties to the Peach City.
“Change of Pace” is a celebration of small-town Canada that pays homage to the 1980s while being set in a timeless modern context, according to screenplay writer Luke Fraser.
“There’s not a ton of modern relativity like in most teen films that are coming out right now, said Luke.
The coming-of-age story is based on a film of the same name shot in 1980 by Luke’s father, Graham Fraser, better known as the former owner of Ironman Canada and current owner of the Penticton Vees.
Graham and his pal, Mike Freshwater, made the original Super-8 version during their final year of high school in Grimsby, Ont. The movie collected dust until just recently, when Luke, who graduated from film school at the University of Colorado Boulder in 2019, retrieved it from storage, then freshened and expanded the script.
The new version follows an awkward Pen-Hi high student, whose life changes directions when he befriends a recent arrival at school.
Luke, who became interested in filmmaking as a child by posting videos to YouTube, said Penticton is perfectly suited to represent small-town Canada and plans to showcase its character by filming at landmarks like the SS Sicamous, Pen-Hi, Skaha Beach and the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Most of the cast and crew are expected to come from the Okanagan – information about getting hired as an extra will be released at a later date – and the balance from within Canada.
“It’s hard for Americans to cross the border right now, so luckily we’re an all-Canadian production,” said Luke, who attended high school in both countries, but graduated in Barrie, Ont.
Graham, who’s serving as executive producer on “Change of Pace” through his company, Suitcase Charlie Films, said his love of movie-making was rekindled about four years ago, when he began working on a different project that’s set in Italy. Once that production was put on hold as a result of COVID-19, he turned his attention back to “Change of Pace.”
The pandemic has thrown some curves at his team – for example, there’s a scene set at a hockey game in the South Okanagan Events Centre that will require computer-generated imagery to add a crowd – but has also proven helpful in other ways.
“There are people sitting around right now not working in the film industry, so we’re going to get better talent and crew than we ever could, because if there are 50 productions going on in Vancouver, you’re fighting over them,” explained Graham.
“But now a lot of them are shut down, so it’s an opportunity to get a much bigger film in this window.”
Graham believes Penticton has great potential to host a film industry, and hopes “Change of Pace” can be a catalyst. So does the mayor.
“Penticton is such a charming community and it will be a privilege to have our city as the backdrop to what’s sure to be an outstanding motion picture,” John Vassilaki said in a press release.
Graham purchased the rights to Ironman Canada in 1996 and expanded the race series across North America before selling it in 2012. He hung onto ownership of the Penticton Vees, though, and moved here permanently with his wife, Sue, in 2018. Graham currently serves as chairman of the B.C. Hockey League.