As if the pressure of being a co-valedictorian isn’t enough, Pen-Hi grad Jack McLennan doesn’t even know if he and his partner will deliver their farewell address to the Class of 2020 in front of a live audience.
But the show will go on.
“Obviously it’s not going to be the same if we have do it over the internet or Zoom (videoconferencing), but it will definitely be memorable,” he said.
McLennan and his co-valedictorian, Claire Taylor, are trying to maintain a positive outlook at the same time as their education and personal lives have been completely upended by COVID-19.
“I miss my friends. That’s the worst part,” said McLennan. “I haven’t seen them for a month and a half – since before spring break.”
Staying focused on virtual classes at home has also been difficult, he continued, but teachers have been going above and beyond to help their students.
“Their work is not going unnoticed and we all appreciate it immensely,” said McLennan.
And he’s come to terms with the fact his school’s graduation ceremony, a rite of passage for generations before him, won’t look like it has in past years.
On the bright side, added McLennan, “it’s giving us the opportunity to think outside the box. And like I said, it’s out of our control, so we might as well think positively.”
High schools everywhere are grappling with the problem of trying to stage a celebration for students while respecting the need for social distancing and other public health orders aimed at prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Pen-Hi principal Chris Van Bergyk said the usual mass gathering at the South Okanagan Events Centre involving thousands of students and their family members was cancelled early on to allow for development of a Plan B.
“Right now, we have ordered our graduation gowns and will distribute those to graduates on the same schedule as before (end of May),” Van Bergyk said in an email.
“This will allow for parents and grads to take photos commemorating this significant occasion.
“We also are at the beginning stages of organizing a graduation event that meets the conditions laid out by the provincial health officer. We will continue working with school and district staff as well as our grads and their parents in order to co-ordinate such an event.”
There has been talk of a parade for graduates of Summerland Secondary School, but principal Alan Stel said nothing is final yet.
“There is no immediate school based/district sanctioned plan for a Summerland parade,” he said in an email Thursday.
“I know our parent dry grad committee, which runs outside of the school purview, have had some of these conversations. We normally act in an advisory capacity with this committee.
“At this time we would caution them about creating opportunities where people might be tempted to meet or observe an event like this in small groups until we get specific direction from the school district and the provincial health officer.”
Summerland grad Kayla Rogall thinks the idea of a parade is worth exploring because, while she was crushed to learn the traditional ceremony at the town’s arena had been cancelled – “it’s something we have all imagined since we were little – she is also grateful people are still talking about doing some kind of celebration.
“No, it doesn’t make up for (the cancelled ceremony), but it’s going to be really important to come together as a community,” she said.
And in Oliver, town council this week committed $1,000 to purchase banners that would display the names of graduates from South Okanagan Secondary School.
“The idea of grad banners is one of many options. We have not committed to anything at this time as we are working with our grad committee to ensure we use student voices to guide our decisions,” SOSS principal Tracy Harrington said in an email.
“We want to make it thoughtful and meaningful to all grads and their families.”
Todd Manuel, acting superintendent for School District 67, acknowledged graduates’ angst during his report to the board this week and in a personal letter he sent to students last week.
“While teachers and administrators are continuing to work hard to ensure the learning opportunities needed to complete this year and transition onto the next stage continue to be provided, our teachers, administrators, district staff and the board are equally concerned about the fact that this year's grad celebration will need to look different,” said Manuel.
“Our school teams are actively working to discuss what a celebration might look like considering the current directives from the provincial health officer that we must follow in order to stay safe.”
In other words, the show will go on. Somehow.