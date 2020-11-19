A popular Penticton RCMP officer has been tapped to lead the Oliver detachment, where he spent five years earlier in his career.
Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth will be promoted to sergeant when he takes up his new post in December.
He worked in Oliver from 2003-08 as a general duty officer and later plainclothes investigator, and is currently a watch commander at the Penticton detachment.
Wrigglesworth previously served as a media relations officer for the Penticton detachment, during which time he also handled community policing programs and managed a downtown beat that was a hit with merchants.
Wrigglesworth and his family will maintain their home in Penticton. His wife, Jill, is a corporal with the Penticton RCMP’s Special Victims Unit.
The Oliver detachment is under the temporary command of Cpl. Brian Evans, who also leads the Keremeos detachment.