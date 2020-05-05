While leaving the door wide open to accommodate a proposed industrial park, city council on Tuesday approved the Ellis Creek Master Plan, which sets out a restoration and flood-mitigation strategy for a five-kilometre stretch of the waterway.
“It’s a very complex thing we’re trying to do here for the future of the municipality and the future of the area…. We need the industrial land to keep growing our industry, where all the high-paying jobs in the community exist,” said Mayor John Vassilaki.
“I’m sure city staff along with Cantex will get together and come up with a win-win for both sides here – we can’t have any losers here.”
The portion of Ellis Creek addressed in the plan stretches from an area at the east end of Okanagan Avenue owned by Cantex all the way west to the Okanagan River
Approval of the master plan was hung up in March, when Cantex approached council to express concerns about how proposed creek restoration work would gobble up land on its 64-acre property, undermining the economics of a planned 30-lot industrial park and 43-lot residential area.
Council was warned by staff, however, that without a master plan in place, the city would have no chance of securing grants required to fund the creek project.
So, in a bid to keep the process moving on both sides, council voted unanimously to approve the plan, while also cutting a deal with Cantex that calls for the company to have a pair of reports completed that will help determine required setbacks from the creek. Both documents will be submitted to the city and B.C. government for approval.
Then, if Cantex goes ahead with the subdivision, the city will spend $165,000 for new predesign work in the Cantex area to address the company’s concerns as best as possible, which would then be wrapped into an amendment to the master plan.
“It would appear there is enough leeway here that it is clear the city wants to work with Cantex,” said Coun. Katie Robinson
The creek took a beating during the floods of 2017 and 2018, leaving the banks unstable in places, sediment piles in some spots and erosion in others. Fearing future flooding would do even more damage, and unsure how to proceed, the city hired consulting firm Stantec to draw up a master plan for restoration.
Mitch Moroziuk, the city’s general manager of infrastructure, said the B.C. government wants Ellis Creek redesigned to withstand a 200-year flood, which will be a massive undertaking that could take decades and come with an estimated cost of $30 million.
“We have found on pieces of Ellis Creek where we need to buy properties and we need to buy houses just to deal with the 100- or 200-year flood issue,” said Moroziuk.