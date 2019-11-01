shelter full

Roger Evans makes up a cot at Compass House.

 Herald file photo

Twenty emergency shelter beds will open tonight in Penticton.

The spaces at the new Compass House on Main Street are among 820 extreme-weather beds across the province that will be open through March 31, 2020.

"During the colder months, it's important that people experiencing homelessness in our province know that there is a place they can go to get warm and find supports and services that can help them stabilize their lives," Housing Minister Selina Robinson said in a press release.

"As we continue the work of building permanent housing, we're proud to work in partnership with communities and non-profit housing providers to provide these shelter spaces."

In addition to the 820 extreme-weather beds, the province also boasts 1,355 temporary shelter spaces and 2,000 permanent shelter beds.

Individual communities establish a plan of the weather conditions that warrant an extreme weather alert and determine the number of spaces to activate on a given night, depending on the capacity of existing shelters and the estimated need.

Compass House is the only such shelter in the South Okanagan.