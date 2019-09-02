Jump off a cliff

A video on YouTube shows a man cliff-diving on Skaha Lake. The video is not associated with the Aug. 30 death of a man there.

An 18-year-old Kelowna man died Friday afternoon while cliff-diving on Skaha Lake.

Police say the victim, whose name has not been released, jumped into the lake from a height of about 30 metres and did not resurface.

Police, with help from an RCMP plane and local search and rescue groups, were not immediately able to locate the man.

His body was retrieved Saturday morning by RCMP divers.

The investigation has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service.

