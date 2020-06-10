Building a new gym at Summerland Secondary School could be done for $10 million that School District 67 already has in the bank, according to a top staffer.
Facilities manager Doug Gorcak told the board at a committee meeting Tuesday he came up with the number in part by looking at multiple proposals for the project that have been drawn up in the past.
With a $500,000 contingency fund tacked on for a total budget of $10.5 million, it would still leave the district with about $600,000 in its reserves, according to Gorcak.
The project would include an expanded gym big enough for 650 students – the school’s enrolment was 427 as of September 2019 – new offices, a new weight room overlooking the gym, new entrances and more.
“Right now, they’re very high-level drawings, but once we get approval for that budget to be set, we can get our consultants to do more in-depth consulting with the school and community groups,” said Gorcak.
The committee accepted Gorcak’s presentation for information only.
The next step in the process will see Gorcak submit a business case to the Education Ministry this summer, and, if approved, possibly go to tender for design work later this year. The board will, however, have to commit the funding before the business case is submitted.
Summerland Trustee Dave Stathers urged colleagues to support the project when the time comes.
“This is a big deal in Summerland – a huge deal,” he said
“In a community of 10,000, for us to have a multi-purpose, state-of-the-art type of facility that will service this community for maybe 50 to 100 years is incredible. And I think we really have to think long-term here.”
Stathers said the gym could also be a centerpiece of a proposed new community wellness centre.
He went on to note Summerland’s high school gym, which isn’t big enough for regulation sports courts, has received little in the way of upgrades since opening in 1951.
“Since then, Pen-Hi got a refurbished gym, tore it down, and then a brand new gym – pretty nice gym,” said Stathers.
“So I implore you, trustees, to think long-term here. Think about Summerland. Think about how it’s our turn to put up something that sparkles.”