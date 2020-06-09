Quite a stage has been set for Oliver council’s next meeting – not that there will be anyone there to see it.
The town has reached an agreement with the Venables Theatre that will see four municipal councillors, two water councillors and the mayor arrange themselves in a socially distant manner on the stage for their meetings. However, those meetings will remain closed to the public as a health precaution
Chief administrative officer Cathy Cowan told council Monday the theatre is still organizing a way of “tracing” members of the public who attend the venue so the data can be provided to health officials if required to track COVID-19 cases.
Cowan said council’s deal with the theatre runs through the end of the year.
Meetings will continue to be livestreamed through the town’s website.