One man was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a targeted shooting early Sunday in Osoyoos.
Mounties were called around 1:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting at a residence on the 8000 block of 70th Avenue from which the suspect had fled on foot.
“Police were told that the shooter, a 24-year-old man from Osoyoos, and the victim, a 21-year-old man also of Osoyoos, had been in an ongoing dispute when the suspect attended the victim’s residence and shot him,” RCMP spokesman Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a press release Tuesday that claims violent crime is “rare” in Osoyoos.
“It is that rarity that had people talking, and over the weekend police received several tips from the public, leading to the safe arrest of the suspect early Oct. 13 after he returned to his residence.”
The suspect, whose name has not been released, is set to appear in court today.
In 2018, Osoyoos scored 117.2 on the Crime Severity Index, the most recent year for which data is available on the measure created by Statistics Canada that tracks the overall crime rate but assigns a higher weight to violent offences. Penticton scored 73.2, while the B.C. average was 87.67.