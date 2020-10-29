The former head of the Downtown Penticton Association has elected to be tried by a judge and jury.
Kerri Milton is accused of fraud over $5,000 and falsifying documents in 2014 during her time as executive director of the Downtown Penticton Association.
She selected her mode of trial during an appearance this week in provincial court, confirmed Dan McLaughlin, spokesman for the B.C. Prosecution Service.
Milton is due back in court Nov. 2 to fix a date for a pre-trial conference, only after which will dates be set for a preliminary inquiry.
She left the DPA in July 2016 to become the executive director of the Downtown Victoria Business Association, which later parted ways with her.
In May 2017, Milton’s DPA successor announced the group had discovered some financial irregularities and ordered a forensic audit, the results of which had already been turned over to the RCMP.
Charges against Milton weren’t filed until June 2020.