A pair of Twin Lakes women have put pen and brush to paper to bring the 95-year long story of their late neighbour to life.
Carolyn Jager and Liz Morantz will be hosting a book launch this week to celebrate their 40-page publication titled, “Get in Line Winstanley!,” a book which commemorates the adventurous life of their late neighbour, Betty Winstanley Purdy.
“We didn’t know her long, but we knew her well,” Jager said. “She was like the mum of the neighbourhood, just one of those type of characters. She was so kind to everybody. We loved her to bits.”
Purdy died six days after her 95th birthday in 2018.
Jager and Morantz said the trio were “together all the time. Once Purdy was gone, Jager and Morantz were so inspired by Purdy’s life they knew it had to be shared.
“Over the years, we heard a lot of stories, but about two years ago I really started paying attention,” said Morantz. “Writing notes, and I told everybody to listen to her carefully because we want to write about her. So we compiled a big bunch of notes.”
A published author, Morantz brought Purdy’s world to life through words, while Jager, an artist, did so through painting a majority of the book’s pages.
“She went off to war without her parents’ permission and joined the air force,” said Jager. “She was stationed over in London doing administrative work. She was a strong, determined woman and just forged out on her own.”
The title, explained the pair, stems from Purdy’s training in the air force, and when the drill sergeant would shout at Purdy to “get back in line.”
“I think (the book) empowers young girls to follow their hearts, and not be so concerned about what other people are thinking,” said Morantz. “And the title plays into that. The theme of the book is girls who don’t necessarily walk in a straight line, but get to where they want to go.”
Purdy spent her years in the Okanagan as a trustee with the Lower Nipit Improvement District, and as a treasurer on the stewardship society in the area, two positions Jager said Purdy held up to two months before passing away.
Purdy was also a marriage commissioner.
She would often be seen swimming in the lake, too, and would organize get-togethers in the neighbourhood.
“Happy hour, down by the beach, 5 o’clock. She’d get her Caesar, and we’d all tromp down,” Morantz laughed. “And when Betty was there, it was always a party.”
And with an adventurous soul, Purdy spent her 90th birthday zip-lining in Peachland.
“She just went zipping across with her hands behind her back, like it was a day at the beach,” said Jager.
A lover of music, Purdy would often accompany Jager and her husband to her favourite spot – the Dream Café.
“We sang The Beatles’ ‘Twist and Shout,’ and my husband took a video,” said Jager.
Jager and Morantz will be at the Frog City Café at Linden Gardens on July 27 at 1:30 p.m., selling their book and sharing photos.
