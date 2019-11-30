We’re not out of the woods yet, the Okanagan School of the Arts board president told members Saturday.
While there were stories of success shared at the two-hour annual general meeting held at the Shatford Centre, there were concerns from members over the fate of the OSA’s home after president Keith MacIntyre addressed the communication breakdown with the organization’s landlord, School District 67.
The OSA leases the Shatford Centre for $1 a year from SD 67, with the stipulation that the OSA be responsible for building repairs and maintenance.
With their lease expiring next year, MacIntyre told members while he has no evidence, he believes SD 67 has plans to revamp the building into a culinary school.
“Somebody stood up at our members meeting … and said somebody with deep pockets can come in here and take over this building,” he said. “This is (a) rumour and hearsay … but if that group took over this building, they would gut it and turn it into a commercial enterprise.”
MacIntyre said there was also talk about putting students in the Shatford Centre for extra classroom space.
Earlier this week, MacIntyre addressed members in a letter about the “disrespect” he’s received from the school district, including paying $650 a month for internet and phone service because requests to have an internet provider hook up independent services for the OSA have been denied.
MacIntyre also said the school district has threatened to not approve sub-lease requests and have alluded to ordering repairs for the building that the OSA can’t afford.
While it’s estimated that it will cost $1.4 million for structural upgrades, MacIntyre said at the AGM the board pinpointed much-needed repairs to keep the building going for the next 10 years.
Those costs, though, are still pegged at $500,000, and $5,000 was just spent on installing a security system.
“One of my key frustrations is why are we not able to discuss all that we’ve done for this building, and instead we’re looking at very minor faults? It’s been very frustrating,” said MacIntyre.
Newly elected board chair of School District 67 James Palanio was present at the meeting, but did not address MacIntyre's frustrations.
Mayor John Vassilaki was also in attendance, and suggested the arts community address council as one voice since it’s difficult communicating with so many people.
“They don’t approach what they need united,” said Vassilaki. “If you want to get action from the city, we have to speak to one person, not to 15 different organizations. We can’t get anywhere with that many people coming forward.”
Members also heard the OSA has been thriving and the Shatford Centre bustling with a “Makers’ Space” downstairs, food markets and classes for writing and painting.
“I look forward to a long and productive relationship with SD 67. I am very much a collaborative communicator, and I think between the city, SD 67 and us, we can (continue) to make this building something incredible," said MacIntyre.
