The Penticton Soupateria will serve its traditional sit-down turkey dinner today (Monday, Oct. 14) from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 150 Orchard Ave. Prepared by volunteers, it’s one of five special dinners presented throughout the year. Volunteers are anticipating between 100-200 patrons.
