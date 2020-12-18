One of Penticton’s most iconic buildings has gone dark for the foreseeable future – just a year shy of its centennial.
After a decade as head tenant of the Shatford Centre, the Okanagan School of the Art moved out this past summer following a dispute with its landlord, School District 67.
“This is a real disappointment for the OSA and for the community,” OSA president Keith MacIntyre said in a June press release.
“Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, the OSA was building momentum, collaborating with the local arts community, and looking forward to a bright and exciting future. Now, we’re trying to find a way to keep our programs and our organization alive.”
MacIntyre said the OSA suggested a “partnership agreement” after the “near evaporation” of revenue from sub-tenants and programming, but the offer was rejected by SD 67.
James Palanio, who chairs the SD 67 board, said at the time a proposed new partnership agreement – as opposed to the $1-a-year lease the OSA had – that would have seen the district pay for insurance and maintenance of the 99-year-old building was simply unaffordable.
“While we appreciate the tremendous work the OSA had done during their tenancy in the SD 67 Shatford building, SD 67 is not in a position to use Ministry of Education resources directed to support student learning to maintain the OSA’s occupancy of the building,” said Palanio.
City taxpayers were, however, able to help a bit and bought the OSA an extra two months, through the end of August, by covering the $17,000 cost of insurance and utilities.
The OSA is now based at Cowork Penticton and is continuing to run arts classes.
The school district planned to simply shut down the Shatford Centre while it figured out what to do with the building. As of March 2019, it was in need of structural upgrades conservatively estimated at $1.4 million, plus numerous other updates.
Completed in 1921, the Shatford Centre originally served as a middle school. It is now included on the Canadian Register of Historic Places, which notes its “eclectic” Victorian features and “landmark status in the community.”