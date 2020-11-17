The subject of a gun complaint was jolted by a Taser during his arrest last week in the parking lot of a Penticton grocery store, the RCMP revealed Tuesday.
Mounties were called to the Real Canadian Superstore around noon on Nov. 12 after a witness reported a man sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle appeared to be loading bullets into the magazine of a handgun.
“Police attended to the vehicle and spoke to a man who initially complied with the officers. Once out of the vehicle the man became non-compliant, ignoring police commands while turning away from the police and reaching into his pockets,” RCMP spokesman Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a press release.
“A conducted energy weapon was deployed after which the man was taken into custody. A search of the vehicle revealed a pellet gun which could have easily been mistaken for a real firearm.”
The man told police he bought the gun to manage a rodent problem at his home.
Bayda noted some replica firearms are nearly indistinguishable from the real thing, so police have to respond as if they are facing a genuine threat.
“This is why it is so important to remain cognizant of where you are handling them,” said Bayda.
“Handling them in view of public in a busy area is going to garner a quick police response that often requires police to have to make split-second decisions.”