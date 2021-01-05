The number of people affected by a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Big White has risen to 136.
That's 25 more people than when the last update was provided on Dec. 29 by Interior Health.
Of the 136 people who've been infected by the cluster, 88 live at Big White while the rest reside elsewhere.
As of Tuesday, 109 people had recovered and 27 people had active infections and were in self-isolation.
Everyone who works or lives at Big White is reminded by Interior Health to avoid social gatherings and to stick with their household bubble. People should also follow COVID-19 protocols such as frequent hand washing, wearing a mask, and practising physical distancing.
As for skiers and snowboarders, Interior Health says it is still safe for them to visit Big White.
"The risk remains low for families and individuals visiting Big White who follow public health guidance," IH said in a Tuesday release.
"In other words, it is safe to go to Big White when you stick to your immediate household bubble and avoid socializing and gathering etc."
The cluster is believed to have originated with a large house party that took place at Big White in late November.