Two major infrastructure projects slated for Summerland will cost $90,000 more than budgeted, while a third will be postponed until 2020.
Council at a special meeting Monday awarded Cantex-Okanagan Construction the contract for both projects, replacing watermains on Qunipool Road and improving drainage on Stevens Avenue, worth $574,000. Engineering will cost another $66,000.
The district had set aside only $545,000 for the work, and will pull the extra from reserves.
“The increase in constriction costs for each project is mainly due to the budgets being set prior to the completion of detailed design,” director of works and utilities Kris Johnson wrote in his report to council.
The third project, repaving of Doherty Avenue, has been shelved as a result of the lowest bid for the job ringing in at $288,000 – way above the $130,000 that was budgeted.
Johnson said the increase is due in large part to the unexpected need to replace the base material below the asphalt.
