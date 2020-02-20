Taxpayers spent $20,000 on a business forum last year in Penticton that attracted just 60 paying customers.
Detailed expenses for FutureBiz 2019, which was staged by the City of Penticton’s economic development department, were obtained by The Herald through a freedom of information request.
The theme of last year’s event, held Dec. 4 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, was preparing for disaster. The keynote speaker was Abigail Cabunoc Mayes from the Mozilla Foundation, who talked about internet safety. Other speakers included experts in business continuity planning, crisis communications and crime prevention. Staff from the Red Cross were also on hand to do a tabletop crisis simulation exercise.
Expenses for the all-day event, which included lunch, totalled $26,483. The biggest costs were $8,100 for speakers’ fees, $4,132 for catering, $3,210 for audio-visual, and $2,952 for the venue rental.
The event pulled in revenue of just $6,320. Tickets – at $60 each for early birds and $75 regular price – raised $3,369, sponsors gave $2,100 and exhibitors paid $851.
The other $20,163 was covered by the economic development department, which set a $20,000 budget for the event.
Blake Laven, who’s responsible for the department as director of development services, said the concept of FutureBiz arose from a business climate survey the city did in 2018.
“One of the things was to have a forum where we could provide information and share ideas and network, and that’s really where FutureBiz came from,” said Laven.
The first forum, held in November 2018, focused on making use of economic data and lost $15,400.
Laven said the events are part of the city’s economic development strategy for retaining and expanding local businesses.
“We’re giving businesses tools – and (forums) are purposely held at the end of the year so (participants) can plan for the next year – to strengthen business and be better prepared for the next year that goes on,” he said.
The events also give businesses value for their licence fees, added Laven, and benefit the broader community through spin-off effects from the business sector.
During its 2020 budget deliberations, city council approved a $407,000 budget for economic development – including $227,000 for salaries and wages, and $50,000 each for business attraction and retention – and in doing so green-lighted FutureBiz 2020.
“There was really strong support to continue them in our post-event surveys,” said Laven. “People that are attending them are finding them valuable and useful.”
Among them was Laura Singer, one of the owners of Singer Automotive, which specializes in diesel engine repair.
“I found it to be very extremely informative,” said Singer.
“One thing that really stood out to me was the presentation the Penticton Fire Department put on. They did a really good job of explaining what happens if you have a disaster in your business and what kinds of things you can do to get back in business quickly.”
Singer, who also enjoyed a presentation by an insurance adjuster, attended out of curiosity and wasn’t disappointed.
“I put a lot of practices in place quite quickly after the fact,” she said.