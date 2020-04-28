After a year marred by public distrust of School District 67’s financial situation, trustees voted Monday to establish a new budget advisory committee.
The idea was put forward by Trustee Linda Van Alphen, who said the budget advisory committee, which is a requirement of the Education Ministry, had previously been “embedded” in the board’s business committee.
The new committee’s terms of reference, scope, meeting schedule and membership will be determined at a later date.
“I don’t think we need to talk about the composition or anything like that right now, just the intent to establish the committee,” said Van Alphen, whose motion received unanimous report.
Establishing a proper budget advisory committee was one of the recommendations of Joan Axford, a third-party financial advisory brought in by trustees to help finalize the current year’s budget. Another expert has been hired to help develop the 2020-21 edition.
Axford’s recommendation for committee membership includes six district staffers, one trustee, two union representatives, and someone from the district parent advisory council. The committee would advise the board on budget options and help communicate budget decisions to the public.