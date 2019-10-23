Members of the Penticton Eagles club have been occu-pied after a delicious donation of locally grown apples.
For the 12th year in a row, Summerland residents Wim and Lily Boerboom of Windmill Farms and the Apple Barn have donate 500 kilograms of spartan apples to the club to help raise money for charity.
Members of the Eagles club and Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies’ Auxiliary group bake and sell approximately 450 pies each year and donate all proceeds to a charity that helps send children with diabetes to camp.
“We’re always happy that we can do it, and that we have the opportunity to do it,” said Lily. “We’re very thankful … that we could do something.”
The Boerbooms also donate apples to schools in Summerland for lunches.
Wim said while the Boerboom family grows 25 varieties of apples, they donate spartans to the Eagles because they are best for pies.
The pair have been members of the Eagles for approximately 15 years, and Lily said the club is just like family to them.
Approximately 30 people were hard at work this week with the first load of apples from the Boerbooms.
“We peel 10 to 12 boxes a day,” said Dona Cade, a member of the Ladies’ Auxiliary/Cade said it takes the group of volunteers around three weeks to finish baking the pies.
“Wim’s given us 1,200 pounds. That’s a lot of apples to go through,” she said. “I think (he’s) given us 16,000 or 18,000 pounds over the years. It’s mind-boggling when you think about it.”
With prep work and baking underway now, Cade estimates the pies will be ready mid-November for purchase at $7 each.
The Boerboom family has been farming in Summerland for five generations. Wim and Lily's son, Billy, runs the Apple Barn and was featured in The Herald earlier this month with a 450-kilogram pumpkin.
