As a way to thank South Okanagan healthcare professionals on the front lines treating COVID-19 patients, a Penticton law firm is offering its expertise to assist this group of essential workers with their legal needs.
VargaLaw is giving free powers of attorney to healthcare workers, should their circumstances warrant. The document allows a person to delegate their financial and contractual affairs to another person. This can have some great benefits for people who are separated by distance, quarantine, or those who find their lives suddenly busy.
“We are grateful these heroes are willing to put themselves at risk every day to keep our community and country safe," says Paul Varga, founding and managing partner of VargaLaw.
"I want to give something back to support South Okanagan healthcare workers during this pandemic. It’s our way of saying thanks.”
Any local health-care worker interested in having a power of attorney done will first have a consultation to determine if it’s appropriate. To set up an appointment, email info@VargaLaw.ca or call 778-531-HELP.