Even in the absence of an order from health officials, most seniors’ care homes in the region are now turning away all but non-essential visitors to help halt the spread of COVID-19.
“Please rest assured that our Hamlets teams are following all infection control guidelines and we are doing everything in our power to keep the teams and your loved ones safe,” the operator of The Hamlets in Penticton wrote in a bullet.
“We will reopen once the situation is deemed safe enough to do so. We appreciate that this measure will be disappointing to many families and friends, but our communities’ health and welfare comes first.”
The notice explains the facility, which has 98 complex-care beds and 50 assisted-living units, will turn away residents’ family members, volunteers and non-essential contractors, but that special arrangements may be made in cases involving palliative patients.
It was the same story at all of the other seniors’ residences The Herald was able to contact Tuesday.
Interior Health spokesman Karl Hardt said in an email the agency and others in B.C. are moving to restrict non-essential visits to long-term care residents.
“This work has started and more information, including signage, will be distributed in the days ahead,” added Hardt.
B.C. seniors advocate Isobel Mackenzie is now calling on others to do whatever they can from a distance to help take care of the province’s elders, who are most at risk from COVID-19.
“It could be anything from helping a senior get some groceries, taking out their garbage, bringing over a cooked meal or bringing them up to speed on the latest COVID-19 recommendations from our provincial health officer,” Mackenzie said in a statement.
“These are things we can all do to help, and they are important measures to keep seniors who are living in the community healthy and to reduce anxiety both for seniors and for their family members.”
The Office of the Seniors Advocate has a toll-free information and referral line for seniors or others looking for community resources that might be available.
Seniors with non-medical related inquires can call toll-free 1-877-952-3181. For medical questions, phone 811. For more information, visit more at seniorsadvocatebc.ca or call 250-886-4307.