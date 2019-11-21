The Penticton Fire Department is hoping to see houses light up safely this year.
In a press release Thursday, fire prevention officer Mike Richards reminded the community to “avoid a tragic festive time of year … by following simple safety precautions.”
Those include inspecting electrical cords for any cracked or frayed sockets, avoiding nailing or stapling through wires, double-checking packaging to determine how many strings may be connected to one another to avoid overloading circuits, and ensuring all connections are waterproofed.
For further information, email Richards at mike.richards@penticton.ca
