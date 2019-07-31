Mounties are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted in connection with an alleged domestic assault.
Floyd Baptiste Sr., 42, is also accused of breaching his bail conditions.
Police say he’s known to travel throughout the South Okanagan and may currently be in the Oliver area.
He’s described as Indigenous with a heavy build, brown eyes and short brown hair.
Police say anyone who spots Baptiste should not approach him, but rather call 911.
