Remembering fallen soldiers and veterans is a year-round effort for Paul Randall.
The Summerland resident and Royal Canadian Legion member has worked tirelessly with his wife compiling records of Summerland soldiers who fought in the First and Second World Wars.
Randall said research began by former Summerland Mayor David Gregory 10 years ago. Gregory wrote a book titled, “Summerland Remembers.”
“He was pulling stories out of the local paper and trying to tie soldiers to that,” said Randall. “Now we have access to full soldiers’ files.”
Thanks to Gregory’s efforts, it was discovered the Summerland cenotaph is covered in a number of name misspellings, and even excludes some names altogether.
He had hoped to inform the community and receive feedback, which is when Randall picked up the torch and decided to become involved.
“We were finding that not only were names missing, but initials of people’s names on the cenotaphs are incorrect,” Randall said.
Although some corrections were made in the 1990s, Randall said those efforts further misspelled names.
“Five are misspelt (from the First World War). They either have an extra letter, or they’re missing a letter,” Randall said.
Randall said he’s aware of 33 names missing from The Great War’s list and the Second World War has one name misspelt.
“Sometimes the misspellings could have originated through newspaper articles,” said Randall. “Also, in the First World War, people spelt their names differently (than) the parents.”
He said family disagreements would often see siblings spelling last names differently.
“I think people were pretty loose with the ways their names were spelt,” Randall suggested.
As for names that are missing, Randall said families could have moved away or Summerland residents may have enlisted in other cities or provinces. Some people, he added, may not have had their child’s name added to the cenotaph due to how difficult it was to losing them.
“Our cenotaph in Summerland didn’t get completed until 1926, it was kind of late,” Randall said, adding other communities completed theirs by 1922 at the latest. “They had a preliminary list and went from there.”
Randall hopes to further research, apply for funding and speak with the District of Summerland council on having the cenotaph updated, but said it ultimately comes down to the community to help in that decision.
Those with information are encouraged to reach out to the Summerland Legion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.