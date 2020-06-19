(Scroll to the bottom of the story to see a YouTube video showcasing the development)
Fresh concerns are emerging about Penticton’s long-planned expansion towards the Naramata Bench, after a developer recently unveiled plans for a 320-lot residential subdivision.
Canadian Horizons this spring opened public consultation on its as-yet unnamed project at 1050 Spiller Rd., a 49-hectare swath of natural hillside immediately north of the Campbell Mountain Landfill.
Although still in its infancy, the plan calls for mainly single-family homes, but also some apartments or townhouses. Approximately one-third of the site would be left in a natural state, while three parks would cover a total of 1.3 hectares, and it would all be connected with trails for people and wildlife. The bulk of the natural area would be on the south end of the property closest to the landfill.
Residents wouldn’t have to drive home past the dump, though, because Canadian Horizons has proposed building a new main access off another property it owns at 850 Naramata Rd. across from Red Rooster Winery. The company, which is based in Vancouver, would also cover the cost of extending all utilities to the site from Naramata Road, plus build a water reservoir to supply homes and help with fire protection in the area.
WHAT’S OLD IS NEW
Although the proposed development site, which Canadian Horizons purchased in 2006, is about three kilometres from the closet residential neighbourhood, it has been identified as a future residential growth area by the City of Penticton since at least 2005.
It stayed that way in 2014, when council adopted the Spiller Road/Reservoir Road Area Neighbourhood Concept Plan – on which Canadian Horizons collaborated – against strong opposition from area residents and then-mayor Garry Litke.
And the land remains earmarked for houses in the current Official Community Plan, which received a major overhaul in 2019.
But despite being designated for urban development in the OCP, the site is still zoned country residential, meaning Canadian Horizons needs city council’s blessing before any work begins.
LIFTING THE VEIL
The company has already applied for that rezoning and is targeting a public hearing later this year, according to vice-president of development Nathan Hildebrand, which is why it launched this spring’s public consultation process.
“The city didn’t require us to do it. We did it. We want to make sure everyone is informed of what’s going on,” he said in an interview.
Due to the pandemic, consultation was conducted entirely online and closed Monday.
Hildebrand said the company received “lots of feedback, both positive and negative,” and has only just begun sifting through public comments it may use to “revise plans accordingly.”
He acknowledged the project has created concern among its potential neighbours, but said the general plan was telegraphed a long time ago.
“I know it might be new information for some people, but this has been ongoing for several years,” said Hildebrand.
NEIGHBOURS WARY
That may be so, but some neighbours have never liked the idea of developing the area.
“There are just no end to concerns, really,” said John Bilodeau, who lives at the corner of Naramata Road and Poplar Grove Road and can see the proposed development site from his front window.
“We just don’t feel that this is the area for a major suburb.”
Bilodeau characterized the proposed development as “sprawl,” which he said forward-thinking communities are abandoning in favour of more concentrated growth like the infill going on in downtown Penticton.
Besides, he continued, the site is located at what many consider to be the start of Naramata Bench wine country.
“If (tourists) want to come here and look at suburbs, they’ll go to Kelowna. This is a special, very unique part of Canada, and it’s devastating what’s happening,” said Bilodeau.
Other concerns range from traffic volume the project would create on Naramata Road to water runoff to the loss of wildlife habitat.
LANDFILL LOOMS LARGE
While the project hadn’t been unveiled yet, the RDOS was concerned in general last year about development near the landfill when it offered feedback on the draft Penticton OCP.
“Specifically, the future residential development planned adjacent to the Campbell Mountain Landfill site may not align with our shared goal of extending the life of the Campbell Mountain Landfill or protecting Penticton residents from hazards and nuisances,” stated the letter.
“The RDOS believes that the OCP could be placing the Campbell Mountain Landfill, local residents, and area ratepayers at significant risk and cost due to future land use conflicts.”
While the letter concluded with a recommendation to establish a 500-metre buffer around the dump, no such protection made it into the OCP. Instead, there’s a default 300-metre buffer that’s required by the B.C. government in its landfill regulations.
Canadian Horizons intends to get even closer than that by applying to the B.C. government for a waiver. A map on the project website shows an agri-business park zone beginning about 150 metres north of the landfill with “anticipated” uses that “could include warehousing and indoor and screened outdoor storage uses.” Some of the houses on the map look to be only about 400 metres from the dump.
PUBLIC SHOWDOWN LOOMING
Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, expects the rezoning application will be presented to council in August or September.
While the proposal is in general conformance with the OCP, said Laven, “There are still a lot of unknowns around it.”
Hildebrand agreed, but said the company is working hard to set the stage for a public hearing.
If the rezoning is approved, the development would likely be built in phases over a 10-year period and cater to the lower end of the housing market, he said.
“The idea is that it is an affordable neighbourhood. It’s not going to be high-end elite. “The concept lends itself to that – it’s smaller lots clustered on the hillside,” said Hildebrand, who wouldn’t define affordable.
THIN END OF THE WEDGE
This would be Canadian Horizons’ second major project in Penticton, following Sendero Canyon, which is about four kilometres directly south of the new project site. By comparison, Sendero Canyon is expected to have 231 homes on 30 hectares at full build-out, about a third fewer homes on a third less land than what’s proposed on Spiller Road.
But it’s not just the Canadian Horizons project that’s worries neighbours like Bilodeau, who fears it will unleash a torrent of development.
He noted the property at 1251 Spiller Road, just east of the site and adjacent to the Three Blind Mice trail network, is currently listed for sale for $1.5 million, while there are rumblings of other developers lining up their own projects on Penticton’s northeast fringe.
“If we uncover all that,” said Bilodeau, “we’ll never be able to put the genie back in the lamp.”