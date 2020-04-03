Lunch is back on at Penticton’s soup kitchen, thanks to a timely donation from the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen.
The society that runs the Penticton Soupateria had to close the doors two weeks ago due fears it couldn’t properly protect clients and rotating groups of volunteers from the potential spread of COVID-19.
“Nobody wanted to close the doors to the Soupateria. Everybody was very worried about where the clients that normally come her would go for their next meal, so we were relieved to reopen it,” said society president Tracy Comber.
Thanks to the community foundation, the Soupateria has now been able to hire four people, who will work in pairs to prepare daily bagged lunches for clients to take away, meaning there will only be two people inside the building at any one time.
The society has enough money to keep the four working for two months.
“Hopefully it won’t be that long, but realistically, looking out there on how it looks out right now and how things are going, it makes sense.”
Lunches will consist of a choice of two sandwiches, piece of fruit, juice box and dessert.
Comber said she’s unsure where the Soupateria’s clients have been eating for the past two weeks – “and it frightens me.”
More to come.