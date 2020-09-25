The outgoing Liberal MLA for Boundary-Similkameen says she’s disappointed the party selected a candidate for the Oct. 24 election without first consulting local members.
Linda Larson said she learned Monday night the Liberals had appointed Oliver town Coun. Petra Veintimilla to fly the party’s flag, and in the process snubbed another contender, Ron Hovanes, who had also expressed interest in the spot.
“It might very well have been Petra (who won a nomination race), but the members should have gotten to decide,” Larson said in an interview Friday.
She noted she publicly announced her decision to retire in June 2019, which left “lots of time” for the party to run a nomination contest.
The head of the BC Liberal riding association in Boundary-Similkameen said the NDP’s snap election call Monday forced the Liberals’ hand.
“I think that we all wanted to have proper democracy and nominations, but with the sudden drop of the writ, the party made a decision and they decided to appoint Petra, so that’s where we’re at,” Everett Baker said in an interview Friday.
“I’m pleased we have a candidate and I’m going work hard to get her elected.”
Hovanes, a former Oliver mayor, told The Herald earlier this week he was disappointed with the party’s decision, but accepted it.
The NDP has ruffled feathers among its own members with similar appointments, including in the Penticton riding, where it last week appointed Toni Boot despite at least one other candidate expressing an interest in the nomination.