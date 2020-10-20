Former band administrator Greg Gabriel has been elected the new chief of the Penticton Indian Band.
Votes were counted in a special Zoom session, late Monday evening.
Unofficial results show Gabriel with 107 votes — about 30 per cent of the vote — in a very tight four-way race.
Gabriel served as band administrator for 34 years up until his retirement in
Former band councillors Tim Lezard and Joseph Pierre were next with 82 and 81 votes respectively.
Incumbent Chad Eneas, who had been chief from 2016-2020, finished in fourth spot with 80 votes.
Mitch Jack was the other candidate, collecting eight votes.
Traditionally, the band holds its election for council about two months after the vote for chief.
Pierre, who was endorsed by former chief Jon Kruger (2008-2014) said on Facebook Messenger that he will not run for a spot on council due to other commitments.
More later