Mounties are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who’s alleged to have committed an indecent act last week near a Penticton park.
Police were called around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, to a report of a lone male engaging in an indecent act near Ecole Entre-lacs on the 1000 block of Nelson Avenue.
“Officers conducted extensive patrols for the man, but were unable to locate him,” Penticton RCMP spokesman James Grandy said in a press release Tuesday.
The suspect is described as Caucasian, 30 to 40 years old. He was wearing a beige shirt and shorts, and had long, brown hair under a fishing hat.
Investigators are asking anyone who can help identify the suspect, or has any information about the incident, to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.