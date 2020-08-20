Four patients from the intensive-care unit at Penticton Regional Hospital have been transferred to Kelowna General Hospital due to the Christie Mountain wildfire.
PRH is just outside the zone containing 3,700 properties that are subject to an evacuation alert, but Interior Health said it made the move “out of an abundance of caution.
“IH has activated its internal emergency operation centre and prepared contingency plans in the event the evacuation zone is expanded. This includes efforts to reduce patient occupancy at the Penticton Regional Hospital,” the agency said in a press release Thursday.
Those other efforts include having nearby hospitals prepare to receive patient transfers, rescheduling some surgeries that require overnight stays and replacing them with day procedures, and planning alternate locations for patients in long-term care homes that might be forced to evacuate.
Already, nine people from Braemore Lodge on South Main Street, which is under the evacuation alert, have been moved to Mount Ida Mews long-term care home in Salmon Arm.