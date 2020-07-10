Cat killers are on the loose in Kelowna.
They’re called coyotes.
The B.C. SPCA says necropsies performed on the remains of cats found beheaded in Kelowna show the pets were killed by other animals, not depraved humans.
The animals suffered wounds that were consistent with injuries caused by coyotes, raccoons and other common predators.
To the untrained eye, such wounds can be taken as signs of mutilations done with a knife or other sharp-edged human tool, says Brian Kijowski, the SPCA’s manager of cruelty investigations for the Interior.
Speculative comments, fanned by credulous reporting by some news organizations, often result in tales of supposed cat-killers preying on people’s pets.
Such stories have appeared with some frequency in Kelowna and many other communities.
Predator attacks on cats and small dogs can occur more often at this time of the year, Kijowski says.
“Kelowna has a large coyote population, and this is puppy season for coyotes, so the mothers will be hunting for food for their babies,” says Kijowski.