Local politicians are skipping this week’s meeting of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen board.
As there was no “critically time-sensitive business” on the agenda, everything has been pushed to the April 16 meeting, the RDOS said in a press release.
“Moving these non-essential items to the next meeting provides RDOS staff the time to work on a videoconferencing system. The new system will enable all board members to participate in their meetings electronically, reduce the need to attend in person, and assist in keeping staff and the board safe in the workplace,” the release added.
“The new videoconferencing system will also provide access to the public and media… which will assist the RDOS in their goal of maintaining transparency, inclusivity, and open government as we deal with this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.”