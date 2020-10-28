As the days get shorter and COVID cases in B.C. increase, more people are expressing dread about the winter ahead.
According to Leah Schulting, executive director the Canadian Mental Health Association’s South Okanagan Similkameen branch, people are feeling anxious about things taking place in the world and the persistent COVID situation.
“Everything we do is to promote inclusion – connecting with people — it’s a big part of recovery from mental health problems but because of COVID, we have to stay apart,” Schulting said. “People are feeling very anxious; they’re worried about the world.”
The concerns, particularly for some seniors who aren’t able to get out as much, are growing as the weather gets worse and the days grow darker. For some, they’re unable to go to their winter home in the southern sun belt while for others, their plans for a hot holiday are in doubt.
There are, however, things we can do to help brighten our days and stay connected during the colder winter months.
“Try to stay connected with family and friends via phone,” Schulting recommends. “Keeping your body active is also a good way to improve your mood, improve your memory, and sleep better at night. It’s great to get outside, at least for a walk if you can.
“If you can’t get out because of the weather, doing jumping jacks, running on the spot or doing other physical movements in your home can get you moving.”
Leah suggests yoga, deep breathing and meditation are other options to help our mood along with healthy eating.
“Eating lots of fruits and vegetables and having vibrant colours on your plate is really important too.”
In addition to healthy eating, getting outside or exercising indoors, Schulting recommends reconnecting with hobbies and activities you’ve done in the past.
“What did you love to do? What is the challenge to doing it right now? You might not be able to sing in your choir but you can sing at home.”
Schulting’s branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association’s South Okanagan Similkameen here in Penticton has put together the Thrive Learning Centre, a series of short, once-a-week sessions in November and December which can help area residents explore helpful topics.
November subjects are: How to cope with cold weather; ways to improve mental health and, natural lifestyle.
In December, topics are: What to do when feeling anxious; journaling; ways to feel better straight away; gain back motivation, and how to build self-esteem.
The sessions will run on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. and will last about 30 to 60 minutes. Only 10 people can be accommodated for each session so preregistration is a must. For more information or to register, please email Tori Wiltse at tori.wiltse@gmail.com or call the CMHA- SOS office at 250-493-8999.
Schulting said in these difficult times, the crisis line is a great way to talk with someone even if you’re not in distress. The free service is available 24 hours a day at 1-888-353-2273.
The Here to Help website is also a rich resource of information on mental well-being for individuals or those helping others.
There’s a list of resources for these COVID times, including free counselling, links to services as well as tips and information sheets. www.heretohelp.bc.ca/