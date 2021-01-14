Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating two suspects who were allegedly involved in stabbing a 27-year-old Penticton man on the night of Jan. 7.
According to police, at 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, front-line officers responded to the 200 block of Main Street, subsequent to two men reportedly fighting. Upon arrival, officers located one male victim laying on the sidewalk, suffering from an apparent stab wound. Officers quickly provided first aid to the victim.
The victim was transported to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.
Officers obtained video surveillance of two suspects and are hoping the public can help identify them.
"The motive for the assault is unclear, but officers do not believe this incident was random,” RCMP spokesman Cst. James Grandy said in a statement.
“We’re asking for anyone who recognizes either suspect caught on video surveillance to contact us.”
Investigators are asking anyone who can help identify either suspect, or has any information about the incident, to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.