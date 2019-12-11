Four students at Pen-Hi are hoping the kindness of others will help get their initiative into other schools across the district.
Grade 10 students Catrina Withler, Jamie Samoyloff, Kiana Moshaver and Charlotte Hanna said the idea for the Be Kind initiative, which encourages random acts of kindness and distributes free T-shirts as reminders to other students, came about 1 1/2 years ago. However, the project has really taken off since it launched this past September.
Now, the four leadership students are hard at work applying for grants and asking for support from local businesses to help purchase T-shirts for other schools within School District 67.
“We’re encouraging small acts of kindness regularly,” explained Withler.
“We just wanted something that will bring everybody in the school together and having them think about kindness as something that you should always be doing … and kind of shifting the focus.”
Their efforts have so far seen the launch of Be Kind at several elementary schools, including West Bench and Wiltse.
Businesses that sponsor the initiative with a minimum $500 donation will have their names printed on the back of the shirts.
The hope is to one day also have the T-shirts available for purchase for community members, especially since people have already stepped forward expressing interest in buying one.
The initiative has also tagged along with anti-bullying campaigns, taking out negative language and instead focusing on personal growth.
“You can’t be kind to others without first being kind to yourself,” said Hanna, noting the initiative began with asking students to write down one thing they liked most about themselves, which “was unfortunately difficult for a lot of students.”
