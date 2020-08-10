After a 30-month battle, the District of Summerland will swallow some of the cost of installing irrigation water service to a rural property that was left out of a major upgrade project.
Council at its meeting Monday voted unanimously to hook up of 27410 Garnet Valley Rd. for $6,700, down from the $10,200 quoted by district staff.
The $3,500 discount represents the expense of digging up the road to do the work, a cost the owners wouldn’t have paid back in 2017 if they had been part of a $7-million project that extended a new domestic water line to the northern fringes of the community.
The property owners had since 2004 been paying for their annual allotment of irrigation water and assumed they had an untapped service, when in fact they were just paying for the right to tie into the line. They argued the district should have notified them of the opportunity to get connected.
Public works manager Kris Johnson explained that wasn’t within the scope of the project, which was funded in equal parts by the municipal, provincial and federal governments, and therefore recommended council back his decision to charge $10,200 to install the new service.
Noting how long the dispute had been carrying on, Coun. Marty Van Alphen tried, but failed, to get support for the district to cover the entire cost of installation, minus the $2,300 price of a pit meter.
“I’m not blaming anybody. Let’s just resolve it and get on with it,” said Van Alphen.
His motion was defeated – the vote wasn’t clear from the livestream of Monday’s meeting, which was closed to the public – before council voted unanimously to offer the $3,500 discount.
Van Alphen noted afterwards that having a functioning irrigation service on the rural property will also offer some fire protection.
“An irrigation cannon can make a big difference for a lot of neighbours,” he said.
The dispute actually began in February 2018, when a district staffer incorrectly told the owners, who were considering rezoning to allow for farming operations, that there was irrigation service to the property, a mistake that led to the larger questions about inclusion in the upgrade project.