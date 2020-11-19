Back for a fifth year is the V2A Homes for the Homeless fundraiser, which relies on little ornaments to make a big difference for the less fortunate.
Dave, Viv and Heather Lieskovsky have created heart-shaped editions of home-themed ornaments this year, focusing on the effects of COVID-19 on Penticton’s homeless population.
In keeping with past V2A fundraisers, this year’s homes are made from recycled and donated materials, so each ornament is completely unique, just like the people they represent.
Through the generosity of many over the past four years, the project has generated almost $10,000 with all proceeds from the sale of home-themed items donated to Penticton’s Salvation Army to help continue their efforts of providing relief and comfort to the homeless.
The fundraiser references Penticton's postal code, V2A, something everyone here has, even if they don't have a home.
For a minimum $5 donation, the little homes can be used as holiday decorations, stocking stuffers, teacher gifts, hostess gifts, wine bottle tags or gift tags as great reminders that Penticton cares for the less fortunate.
A limited supply went on sale Thursday at Banks Travel, 110 Ellis St., open Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and The Lloyd Gallery, 18 Front Street, open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.