TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3
• U.S. presidential election, for up-to-date details visit: pentictonherald.ca and see Thursday’s Herald for complete analysis and coverage
• Penticton City Council meets online with sessions beginning at 1 and 6 p.m., to read agenda and information package, as well as view meeting: penticton.ca
• Trivia Night at Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m.
• Kelowna Actors Studio presents “Gore & Guts Galore! Evil Dead,” a musical, until Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m., 1379 Ellis St., Kelowna, tickets: kelownatickets.com/online/article/EvilDead2020
• Final Week: Penticton Art Gallery presents: “To Talk With Others,” plus other displays, Tuesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. (weekdays), 11-4 p.m. (weekends), runs until Nov. 7., 199 Marina Way
• “United in Art,” a new exhibition in partnership between the Penticton and District Community Arts Council and Canadian Mental Health’s Unity House, works can be viewed online: pentictonartscouncil.com
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum and Archives: “Celebrating 50 years of the Penticton Tune-Agers choir and orchestra,” also: “A history of Scouting in the South Okanagan,” Tuesdays through Saturdays, noon - 4 p.m., 785 Main Street
• The historic Oliver Theatre is offering private screenings of your favourite movies for up to 47 people, $10 per person, includes small popcorn and drink, minimum cost of $100, bring your own DVD, book in advance at: theoliverhteatre@gmail.com
• Landmark Cinemas 7 presents “100% Wolf,” (G); “Come Play,” (14-A); “The Empty Man,” (14-A); “Honest Thief,” (PG); “On the Rocks,” (PG); “The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” (G); “Tenent,” (PG); “V for Vendetta,” (14-A); “The War With Grandpa,” (G), for specific showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4
• Fraternal Order of Eagles presents Fish and Chips with Cindi, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, liver and onions, $10, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5
• South Okanagan Virtual Market, first of four days, visit: SouthOkanaganVM.com
• Singer-songwriter Kailee McGuire performs at TIME Winery , 7 p.m., to purchase: fivevinescellars.com/product/Live-at-TIME
• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, chicken wings, $7 per pound and $5 poutine, 3-6 p.m.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6
• Happy Friday. The first Friday of each month is an All-Good News Edition of The Herald, on sale at newsstands across the South Okanagan, $2 (GST included).
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch 40, 257 Brunswick Street, a local tradition, fish & chips on Friday, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
• BCHL junior a hockey, Okanagan Cup playoffs, Penticton Vees at Vernon Vipers, no spectators, but the game is available with a free audio stream at mixlr.com/pentictonvees as well as on pay-per-view at HockeyTV.com
• An Artisans Showcase presents a community holiday market at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, Friday through Sunday, all tickets must be purchased in advance online from eventbrite and you are allowed one hour to shop.
• Out and About walking program for local seniors, taking all COVID safety precautions, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., followed by coffee, register in advance online at: info@seniorswellnesssociety.com or by phone at: 250-487-7455,
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday Night Dinners, 5-7 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, fish and chips, coleslaw, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., to-go orders available
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7
• BCHL junior a hockey, Okanagan Cup playoffs, Vernon Vipers at Penticton Vees, 6 p.m. from South Okanagan Events Centre, no spectators, but the game is available with a free audio stream at mixlr.com/pentictonvees as well as on pay-per-view at HockeyTV.com.
• Sycamore String Quartet performs at Venables Theatre in Oliver, 4 and 7 p.m., $20, buy tickets at venablestheatre.ca
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 meat draw, 2 p.m. followed by dinner and entertainment at 5 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles presents its homemade burgers and fries, noon - 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, meat draw, 4 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m (pork schnitzel) and music from Dave Hart
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8
• Aaron Loewen performs at The Cannery Brewing Co., jazzy background music, 5 - 7 p.m.
• Survivorship Dragon Boat Team Market runs every Sunday weather permitting, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. on the corner of Skaha Lake Rd. and Yorkton Ave. Money raised is used for the teams’ activities and breast cancer awareness and support.
• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, breakfast, featuring fresh cinnamon buns, 10 a.m. - noon, meat draw and dog races, 1 p.m.
• BC-SPCA flea market, outdoors in front of Penticton Wholesale Club, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9
• Summerland Council meets at Municipal Hall, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., view meeting online: summerland.ca
