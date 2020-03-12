While most patients experience symptoms no worse than those from a common cold, somewhere between 1,760 and 4,262 people over the age of 60 who live in the Okanagan’s largest communities could die from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a data analysis by the Penticton Herald.
Total deaths in the 60-plus age group could range between 796 and 1,897 in Kelowna; 299 and 698 in Penticton; and 307 and 715 in Vernon.
Oliver’s deaths could range from 52 to 119; Summerland’s from 104 to 244; Osoyoos’ from 50 to 146; and West Kelowna from 152 to 443.
The analysis, which doesn’t take into consideration additional risk factors like pre-existing health conditions, is based on demographic data from the 2016 census; an expected infection rate of between 30 and 70% of the total population cited this week by federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu; and projected fatality rates by age group that are listed in the B.C. Pandemic Provincial Co-ordination Plan.
Fatality rates increase with age, according to the plan, from 0.2% for patients in their 20s to 3.6% for patients in their 60s to 14.8% for patients 80 and over. Across all age groups, the average fatality rate is 2.3%
Using that average and assuming a 30% infection rate, the total number of deaths across the Okanagan’s three regional districts could total 2,499, while at a 70% infection rate could total 5,831.
By contrast, the SARS epidemic killed 44 Canadians in 2003, while 329 people perished in the 1985 Air India bombing, which is considered Canada’s deadliest terrorist attack.
With their populations most at risk, senior residences in the South Okanagan are taking additional precautions to protect residents.
A letter from Sienna Living’s corporate office to residents and families indicates its facilities — including the Cherry Park Retirement Residence in Penticton and Mariposa Gardens in Osoyoos — do not yet have any COVID-19 cases to report.
But it is asking for help from residents and family members wanting to visit to keep it that way.
“We have implemented active screening measures with the added benefit of having someone at the entry point of all our residences to ensure the appropriate protocols are being followed,” the letter reads. “We have also posted signage throughout our residences and will continue to provide team members with daily updates on COVID-19.”
Sienna Living is asking family members and friends to not visit when feeling ill or experiencing respiratory symptoms and to comply with a screening process that includes a quick interview, and hand-washing or sanitization before entering the facility.
The Interior Health Authority referred a request for comment on local preparations to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Most local governments are doing preparations of their own so they can maintain essential services in the event of widespread illness.
"In terms of planning ahead, (managers are encouraged to) think of doing things with half your staff, and how that's going to work,” said City of Kelowna spokesman Tom Wilson.
“So that's how we're projecting out, and making sure we have people who can do all the regulatory stuff, like make sure the water is safe.”
Wilson said the city, which has also started ramping up disinfection efforts at recreations centres and the airport, developed an H1N1 pandemic response plan in 2009 and is updating that document for COVID-19.
"Generally, we're just following the lead of the provincial health authorities and basically we're just following what they've instructed us to do, which hasn't been a lot so far,” he explained.
School officials are also taking their lead from the provincial government.
“The issue becomes there are 60 school districts and you don’t want to have one plan in Penticton and one in Kamloops,” said Todd Manuel, acting superintendent of the Okanagan Skaha School District.
As of Thursday, there were no plans to provide any guidance to students and parents ahead of spring break.
However, the district did announce it had cancelled two upcoming international field trips: a sightseeing tour to New York and the Penticton Robotics team’s trip to a competition in Houston. A trip to Europe was cancelled earlier in the week.
“The board of education’s No. 1 consideration is the safety of students and staff,” the district said in a release.
At the federal level, Richard Cannings, the MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay, announced Thursday he had self-quarantined in Ottawa.
“I’ve taken these precautions out of an abundance of caution after attending a large mining convention in Toronto on March 1,” the New Democrat said in a press release.
“There were over 25,000 people at that conference, and I learned on March 11 that one of those attendees had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. I was tested that same day and will stay in self-isolation until I get the test results back and am cleared by health officials.”
And back down at the local level, the Penticton Soupateria Society decided Thursday it will shut down its dining room effective Monday and switch to handing out bagged lunches.
Most of the soup kitchen’s volunteers are seniors, explained society director Greg Litwin, so they’re most at risk from the coronavirus.
“We’re worried, quite honestly,” said Litwin.
“Our plan is once the virus is controlled, we’re going to go back to the normal way.”
--- With files from Melanie Eksal/Penticton Herald and Andrew Stuckey/Osoyoos Today