Old St. Nick is dusting off his sneakers for the eight annual Santa Run in Penticton.
The event, which leaves Saturday, Nov. 30, at 3:30 p.m., from LocoLanding, is a fundraiser for organizer Hoodoo Adventures’ Youth Outdoor Recreation Society.
Last year’s edition attracted 350 participants and raised $5,000 for the charity, which helps local students enjoy outdoor activities.
This year’s edition, which includes three- and five-kilometre distances, is being organized in partnership with the Downtown Penticton Association and Radec Group. Entry is $15 per child, $20 per adult or $50 for a family or team.
For more information or to register, visit www.santarecrun.ca.
