School District 67 has suspended all international travel for its students.
In a press release Thursday, the Okanagan Skaha district announced a New York trip over spring break and a trip to Houston, Texas, for the Penticton Robotics team in April have both been cancelled one day after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a world pandemic.
“The board of education’s No. 1 consideration is the safety of students and staff,” the press release stated.
The Penticton Robotics team was set to compete in the 2020 FIRST Robotics Championships after snagging a Rookie All Star award at the Canadian Pacific Regionals competition in Victoria earlier this month.
The news comes only days after SD 67 trustees voted unanimously to cancel a 12-day field trip to Europe over spring break at it’s last meeting Monday evening.