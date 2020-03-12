robotics team

The Penticton Robotics Team with their robot, "GUDIE NUFF" will be heading to Houston for the world championship.

 Special to The Herald

School District 67 has suspended all international travel for its students.

In a press release Thursday, the Okanagan Skaha district announced a New York trip over spring break and a trip to Houston, Texas, for the Penticton Robotics team in April have both been cancelled one day after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a world pandemic.

“The board of education’s No. 1 consideration is the safety of students and staff,” the press release stated.

The Penticton Robotics team was set to compete in the 2020 FIRST Robotics Championships after snagging a Rookie All Star award at the Canadian Pacific Regionals competition in Victoria earlier this month.

The news comes only days after SD 67 trustees voted unanimously to cancel a 12-day field trip to Europe over spring break at it’s last meeting Monday evening.